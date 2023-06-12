America has a drug problem.
Namely, there is not a reliable supply of lifesaving medications needed to treat diseases ranging from diabetes to pediatric cancer. The nation is regularly beset by shortages of vital drugs, and doctors and hospitals have little warning when a vital treatment goes missing.
There were 295 active medications shortages at the end of last year, according to a report from the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. That’s a 30% increase from 2021. Treatments in short supply, the report notes, ranged from “drugs used in hospital emergency rooms and to treat cancer, prescription medications, and even common over-the-counter treatments like children’s cold and flu medicine.” (Any parent who scrambled to find children’s Tylenol this winter can attest to that.)
Chemotherapy drugs – particularly those used to treat childhood cancers – have been chronically in short supply.
“These are the backbones of curative regimes,” Yoram Unguru, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist and faculty member at the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, told the Washington Post. “We don’t have alternatives – it’s not like I can substitute a particular scarce chemotherapy agent with another. This isn’t strep throat or some other infection where if I don’t have amoxicillin, I can swap it out for something that’s probably, if not as good, almost as good.”
As the Senate report notes, “Shortages continue to have devastating consequences for patients and healthcare providers, including medication errors and treatment delays, and in some cases, have led to doctors having to ration lifesaving treatments.
There are a number of factors that brought us here, chief among them the fact that profit-driven pharmaceutical companies give short shrift to generic drugs.
“These drugs that are in short supply are not the blockbusters that pharmaceutical companies make big bucks from,” Unguru said. “They’re older, generic injectable drugs that companies don’t get a huge profit on.”
Not many companies make generic drugs these days, and if a company goes out of business or decides to stop making a particular medication, doctors and patients are out of luck.
What’s more, the active ingredients in many of the medications come from India and China – 80% by some estimates. A problem there, or a shaky supply chain, can spell disaster.
Meanwhile, government regulators have little to no idea how well the supply chain is working at any one time.
The first step toward a solution has to be ramping up the production of medication – specifically generic medication – here at home.
The Senate Committee recommends private-public partnerships that “incentivize strategic onshoring … for critical generic drugs,” and having the federal government sign long-term contracts with domestic suppliers.
There also needs to be more transparency in the supply chain. Too often in recent years we don’t learn about shortages until they’re already happening. Regulators need to be able to anticipate and react to crises before they occur. That isn’t happening now.
“Simply put, it comes down to money, and when one considers that the United States would not be able to efficiently manufacture life-saving medication if we were in a pinch, this should invoke in all of us some degree of embarrassment and alarm, even as we tout our technological advancements in the field of medicine – and especially cancer care – on a daily basis,” oncologists Satyakit Kosuri and Mark Ratain wrote in the journal The Cancer Letter.
As Ratain said, “The government needs to step in to protect patients, ensuring that there’s a supply of drugs to cure their cancers when curative therapies are available. I’m a researcher, and I wouldn’t spend another dollar on research before solving the shortage problem.”
— North Andover (Massachusetts) Eagle Tribune
