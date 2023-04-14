Justice, they say, is blind. She is depicted sporting a blindfold anyway, as she weighs matters before her.
Unfortunately, the fact that judges and jurors are not blindfolded, and bring their own human baggage and bias to the bench and box, are long-held problems of the judicial system.
Another one: Allowing “politics” to excuse these problems.
ProPublica’s recent investigation into expensive — and undisclosed — gifts taken by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas are, forgive the pun, a case in point.
Thomas, for 20 years, received gifts such as jet and yacht rides, Adirondack vacations and a $19,000 Bible owned by Frederick Douglass, given by Harlan Crow — a north Texas man who runs a $29-billion private investment fund.
That Crow also is a “conservative megadonor” has quickly spurred the name-calling game, we’re all familiar with — a Democratic rush to condemn paired with Republican cries of foul politics at play.
The rhetoric does little besides let us all know how outraged everyone is, and ultimately distracts from actually addressing the issue.
How can we say this with such confidence? Because the LA Times reported much of Crow’s gifts to Thomas, including the Bible, in 2004.
Nothing happened. That was under George W. Bush’s watch as president.
Then Thomas got into another “truth problem” in 2011 when he had to amend 20 years of disclosure forms that had omitted his wife’s income and place of employment. President Barack Obama kept the watch on that one.
Thomas has had more issues, too: Current President Joe Biden’s decision to cut confirmation hearings before three more women could testify on Thomas’ harassment of women. His wife, Ginni Thomas’ role in advocating the overturning of voting results to allow former President Donald Trump to stay in office.
Each time, whoever was in charge — be it during a Democratic or Republican majority in office, or now on the court — let the calls of political victimization outshout the ethical rules on paper. The Ethics in Government Act of 1978 that was supposed to deal with attitudes such as, “I’m the president, therefore it’s OK” throughout government.
The main thrust of any ethics code is avoiding the perception of impropriety — the perception only.
This is the bar, and we all know how delicate the public trust is. And yet, this fragile thing is foundational to our democracy. Those serving at our behest must treat it with respect.
Thomas is not the first person in government to have ethics trouble. We need only glance around our own backyard — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s private jet flights, investigations into Larry Inman and Lee Chatfield, the inability to pass an ethics policy in Grand Traverse County and current discussions about per diems — to see this kind of “politics” at work.
Yet partisanship has little to do with any of it — besides fueling the excuses that allow it to continue.
— North Andover (Massachusetts)
Eagle-Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.