Fentanyl — disguised in fake prescription pills — is once again creating a nationwide drug epidemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, says that in 2021, overdoses — mostly due to fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills — was one of the leading causes of death in the United States. According to the New York Times, it’s the same number of people who died from diabetes and Alzheimer’s and roughly a quarter of the number of people who died from COVID-19.
In Vermont, the Times reported, 93% of opioid deaths in 2021 were fentanyl-related.
The CDC estimates that 106,854 people died due to drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021. Annual drug overdose deaths have more than doubled over the past six years, jumping 16% over the past year alone.
According to a report last month on CNN, “synthetic opioids — including fentanyl — were involved in about two-thirds of drug overdose deaths over the past year. While deaths involving heroin have declined in recent months, deaths involving synthetic opioids or psychostimulants have nearly doubled in number over the past two years.”
Massachusetts statistics showed a very small increase in overdose deaths, one of the few bright spots in the ongoing war against fentanyl. In the first nine months of the year, according to the Department of Public Health, there were 1,613 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths, approximately 21 more deaths than in the first nine months of 2020, or a 1% increase.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration attributed the small increase to its multi-level approach to the problem, involving education, treatment and a variety of other measures aimed at stemming the overdose rate.
The problem in New Hampshire, meanwhile, mirrors nationwide trends.
New Hampshire TV station WMUR reported that “according to New Hampshire State Police, the number of cases involving counterfeit pills has skyrocketed from an average of seven cases from 2014 to 2017 to more than 100 cases from 2020-2021.”
It has become such a problem that the DEA has issued a public warning, WMUR reports.
“This is something that has been troubling for the DEA across the whole country, and for those of us particularly in New Hampshire, it’s something that we’re laser focused on,” Jon DeLena, Drug Enforcement Administration associate special agent in charge, told the station in a report late last month.
It is a cross-border phenomenon.
Recently the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA “arrested two Massachusetts men accused of trafficking fentanyl and counterfeit oxycodone pills from Massachusetts into New Hampshire,” according to WMUR. That operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 9,000 fentanyl pills.
On May 3, Anthony Sanchez Aponte of Lawrence, 38, pleaded guilty in Essex Superior Court to trafficking heroin and fentanyl and was sentenced to up to four years in state prison.
“Fentanyl-related overdose deaths are on the rise in our state and in our communities,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said. “We are pleased this defendant is being held accountable and will serve time in prison for bringing this deadly drug onto our streets.”
While enforcement and incarceration are certainly important tools to combat drug overdoses, President Joe Biden is taking an approach similar to that of Gov. Charlie Baker. It’s a multi-level attack on the problem.
According to the New York Times, “instead of pushing abstinence, the approach aims to lower the risk of dying or acquiring infectious diseases by offering sterile equipment — through needle exchanges, for example — or tools to check drugs for the presence of fentanyl. Strips that can detect fentanyl have become increasingly valuable resources for local health officials, and some states have moved recently to decriminalize them, even as others resist.”
Clearly the strategy works, as it has in Massachusetts. But the key is for everyone — from parents and teachers to teenagers and habitual drug users — to be cognizant of the fact that fentanyl is deadly and is “everywhere.”
Kelly Dougherty, the deputy health commissioner of Vermont, told the Times that state officials there have taken up “new public messaging regarding fentanyl.”
“Just assume that it’s everywhere,” she said.
— The (North Andover, Massachusetts) Eagle-Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.