Americans had a front-row seat view of the days-long battle in the U.S. House to elect a new speaker.
Cameras captured Kevin McCarthy pleading with holdouts who repeatedly denied him enough votes to become speaker. They saw views of a House member showing her phone to others as former president Donald Trump called to lobby for McCarthy.
And the cameras captured a near physical altercation among members as they hotly debated who should be the speaker.
The coverage was unusual only because typical rules about camera coverage were not in place at the time.
Typically, the video feed viewers see on television of the House during their routine proceedings is one provided by the government to the press. Political appointees have control of what can be shown, leaving viewers limited to mostly watching close-up shots of members speaking, with little or no coverage of what other members are doing.
But during special events, such as during the election of the House speaker, independent cameras from outlets like C-SPAN are permitted to cover the sessions as they wish.
Events such as a speaker’s election are traditionally relatively boring, predetermined events. But McCarthy’s contentious route to the speakership was a once-in-a-century battle royale that Americans were able to witness up close.
Now, C-SPAN has asked the new speaker for permission to operate its own independent cameras in the House chamber. “Allow C-SPAN to cover House floor proceedings on behalf of our network and all Congressionally-accredited news organizations,” co-chief executive Susan Swain wrote McCarthy.
The proposed system wouldn’t replace the existing House Recording System, but add to it.
Such independent coverage would mean more scenes of what really occurs in the House. While most of it is routine, there are also times of emotions, conflict, bargaining and camaraderie.
Some members of Congress have expressed support for the C-SPAN request. Some no doubt like the idea because it would allow them to get more attention.
Despite the potential that more camera coverage would allow for more grandstanding, letting Americans get a better view of how their Congress operates is needed.
The public’s interest is best served if journalists are behind the cameras, rather than the government exclusively controlling those cameras.
More transparency and openness in government does put on display the sometimes messy operation of democracy. But Americans deserve to see the process, for all its warts and shining moments.
— The Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press
