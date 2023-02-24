We’re not at war anymore, but we face a bigger battle with an equally dangerous foe in a burgeoning national debt.
At a staggering $31.4 trillion, the national debt is now at a level not seen since World War II when it was 96% of the Gross Domestic Product, or the total value of goods and services consumed. That percentage is expected to be 124% of GDP in the current fiscal year.
Projections call for the debt to increase $19 trillion in the next decade mostly due to higher interest rates, higher payments for Social Security, veterans’ health care and military spending.
The rising deficit has created a political firestorm of sorts as House Republicans vow to halt raising the debt limit, and Democrats oppose any deals that would undue spending and investments by the Biden administration.
Democrats and Republicans, and those who elected them, deserve at least part of the blame for the rising debt and the fiscal bind it has created.
President Donald Trump’s tax cuts of 2017 and other policies inflamed the national debt by $7.8 trillion in four years, increasing the total debt by more than 25%.
President Joe Biden’s policies will add $1.5 trillion to the debt over 10 years, but half of that came from spending approved by Republicans and Democrats for veterans who were sickened by toxic burn pits during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
And both Democrats and Republicans ballooned the debt by $3 trillion through various COVID relief spending that was necessary to rescue the U.S. economy, some of which are middle class tax cuts that continue today. Biden’s health and climate bill will actually reduce the deficit slightly due to higher taxes on corporations that were paying no taxes.
Now, any attempts to reduce the debt face the challenge of dealing with increased spending on Social Security and Medicare automatically built into the system as baby boomers age.
There may be some relief, though not much, in 2025 when Trump income tax cuts — some to the middle class — start expiring.
But the huge corporate tax cut from 35% to 21%, a 40% decline in taxes, was approved as permanent. House Republicans have vowed to extend those tax cuts, which would further increase the debt.
Removing excessive tax cuts will have to be part of any debt reduction strategy. And the Congressional Budget Office has said it will be very difficult to reduce the debt without reducing spending on Social Security and Medicare.
Financial experts in the private and public sector have forecast economic calamity if the debt ceiling is not raised.
Americans should demand action on lowering the debt, as we have seen how complacency in the past has led to the financial predicament we now face.
— The Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.