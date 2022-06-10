The gun lobby and its enablers have been good at embedding a narrative that stricter gun laws wouldn’t change the outcome of mass shootings. But the facts are increasingly saying that’s just not so.
Conservative states like Florida and more liberal states like Hawaii have implemented gun laws after shootings that do make a difference.
Hawaii has a 14-day waiting period for gun sales and the seventh lowest homicide rate in the U.S. with a rate of 2.9 homicides per 100,000 people. Florida has a higher homicide rate at 5.9, or about the middle of the pack.
But importantly, Florida added a three-day waiting period to buy guns and raised the minimum age to buy rifles to 21 from 18 after the mass shooting in 2018 of 14 students and three staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Then Republican Gov. Rick Scott approved the commonsense changes.
He now urges all states to consider the Florida changes on waiting periods and age restrictions on rifle purchasing.
Research shows waiting periods do affect the homicide rate. A Harvard Business School study showed waiting periods of a few days can reduce homicides by 17 percent. Waiting periods can also give authorities the time they need to do complete background checks, and keep people from acting in the heat of the moment, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.
Anecdotal evidence is also strong.
The Oklahoma man who shot his physician and two others purchased an AR style rifle just hours before the shooting.
When a Seattle 19-year old opened fired on classmates at a house party killing three, he told authorities he didn’t know why he did it and one factor was the “ease of acquiring a gun” which he purchases shortly before the shooting.
The father of one of the Seattle victims who later lobbied for restrictions on age and a 10-day waiting period told the associated press about the recent mass shootings “If those had been in place, it would have made a difference,” said Paul Kramer.
“Those mass shootings would not have unfolded the way that they did, and very likely, lives would have been saved.”
A recent New York Times analysis determined if current proposals on gun restrictions in Congress now had been law since 1999 it would have “changed the course” of 35 mass shootings that killed a total of 446 people since the first one at Columbine High School.
Of the cases, four gunmen under 21 would have been blocked from buying rifles, four would have been subject to background checks and not slipped through a loophole. Another 20 would likely not have been able to purchase large capacity magazines.
Of course, we know Congress hasn’t passed any significant gun regulation in 20 years. Now, even a bipartisan Senate group is talking of minimal changes and certainly not any consideration of reinstituting the assault weapons ban that was in place from 1994 to 2004.
We can only continue to inundate those in power with the facts of the gun carnage that is the worst in the world.
Commonsense gun laws work.
— The Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press
