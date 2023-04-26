The responsibility falls on adults to take care of children, and recent reports reveal we’re not doing a very good job when it comes to keeping them safe.
In an unusual shift, the death rate of U.S. children and teens ages 1-19 actually has increased — by 11% between 2019 and 2020 and by an additional 8% between 2020-21, according U.S. death certificate analysis published recently in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
It’s the biggest increase in child mortality in more than 50 years.
And although that time period is during the pandemic, the uptick is not because of illness. Firearms-related deaths are now the leading cause of deaths for U.S. teens and children.
The biggest increases in deaths among children and teens were from homicide and suicide, with gun-related deaths making up the largest share. Of the total number of youth deaths by guns during the period, 60% were homicides, 32% were suicides, 5% were accidents and 3% were undetermined or involved law enforcement, according to the Pew Research Center.
In a country that acts as a leader of the free world, the data are disturbing, although not surprising.
The easy availability of guns in the U.S. is a strongly defended freedom that, unfortunately, fails to protect those who are the most vulnerable to harm.
Just this week, at least five children or young people were killed or wounded in the U.S. by gun users who thought their property was being violated or they were in danger, including from a teen who went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers, a 6-year-old who was retrieving a basketball that rolled into a nearby yard, and a young woman who mistakenly tried to get into a car she thought was her own.
The U.S. also is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023: The toll is 88 lives in 17 mass killings over 111 days — all by firearms. Only 2009 was marked by as many mass shootings in the same period of time.
On a per capita basis, the firearm death rate among children and teens in the U.S. is about seven times the rate of Canada, the country with the second-highest child and teen firearm death rate among similarly large and wealthy nations, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.
Political posturing and thoughts and prayers aren’t going to protect our children. Laws designed to make guns less accessible are just part of the formula needed for us to do better. Better access to mental health for all ages and better funding are also imperative.
We can’t afford to just sit back and study the problem anymore. This trend is too dangerous to allow to continue. Too many of our children are needlessly dying.
— The Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press
