This year the observation of Equal Pay Day will have a few more teeth to it than usual as the struggle for women to be paid equally to men in many jobs remains stagnant.
Women for years have been earning on average about 81 cents to the dollar that men earn. That lag in pay will be marked on April 2 this year. The date changes annually as it is observed on the day that women’s earnings catch up to men’s from the year before.
Yet, in February a beacon of hope was lit for women who lament that wage gap disparity. The U.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay. In the deal they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men.
Score! The settlement marks big progress for the women players who have experienced much success on the field but continued to fight for the same pay as men in the sport.
Carlos Cordeiro, former president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, actually made a legal filing in the suit, claiming women had less physical ability and responsibility than male counterparts.
He must have forgotten that U.S. women have won four World Cups since the program’s start in 1985, while the men haven’t reached a semifinal since 1930.
Fortunately, Cordeiro was replaced by Cindy Parlow Cone, a former player who became head of the federation in 2020. Under her leadership, the USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.
Leveling the playing field needs to make more strides in other segments of the work world. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted pay disparities more than ever and also emphasized how much we depend on workers in the low-paying sectors, with women filling the bulk of those jobs.
A report released Tuesday produced by a task force convened by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison made 115 recommendations on how to increase women’s economic security. One of those included the expansion of the state’s Women’s Economic Security Act so it applies to employers of all sizes and lets employees access pregnancy and parental leave no matter how long on the job.
The report was released the same day a group of activists delivered petitions to the Minnesota Senate Building urging a referendum on adding the Equal Rights Amendment to the Minnesota State Constitution this fall.
All of this took place on International Women’s Day, a time to mark the achievements of women. The day does much to build awareness about women’s contributions in societies across the world, but legislative and executive action must follow to support them or the attention rings hollow.
The U.S. women’s soccer team added a big win to their record with their victory in their lawsuit. Let’s hope that their success soon spreads to women in all walks of life.
— The Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.