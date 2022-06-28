Everyone who can should get outside and take advantage of our glorious summer weather. But as you do, it’s a good time to focus on safety and to remind kids about how to have fun while being safe.
One of the biggest draws for kids and adults when the temperature runs high is water, be it pools, lakes or rivers.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, for kids 1-14 drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death and injury after vehicle accidents.
About 800 kids drown each year and the younger the age the greater the risk. Another 3,600 kids are injured from near-drowning.
While drownings are common in swimming pools, many kids also drown in home spas.
Parents or adults looking after kids need to keep an eye on children in or near water at all times, even if there are lifeguards on duty.
Don’t leave kids alone near water and if a child is missing, check the water first, before looking elsewhere in the area.
Even adults need to know their limitations when it comes to swimming to avoid problems.
The National Safety Council reminds that it’s important to ensure young children learn to swim. While it doesn’t eliminate the risk of drowning, it greatly reduces risk.
The Safety Council warns no one should swim alone.
If you are swimming in a river or ocean and get caught in a current, don’t try to fight it; stay calm and float with it, or swim parallel to the shore until you can swim free.
Don’t drink alcohol when swimming; alcohol is involved in about half of all male teen drownings, according to KidsHealth.org
And for adults and teens, learning CPR is always a good idea to deal with a variety of potential emergencies.
Kids shouldn’t be taught to fear water — swimming and other water activities are a wonderful way to enjoy summer and be physically active. But kids do need to be taught to respect the dangers of water and how to stay safe.
— The Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press
