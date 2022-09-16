A growing information gap on new voting laws and disinformation around current voting laws threatens the usual order and smooth administration of voting on Election Day.
Some 18 states have added 34 laws to restrict access to voting, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
Fortunately, none of the new laws have been passed in Minnesota, but the state’s voters still face a threat from the disinformation generated by those who continue to spread lies about Minnesota’s squeaky clean elections.
Republicans in Minnesota have proposed changes that other states have adopted. That would be disastrous.
In the first vote after changes in Texas election laws, mail in ballots were rejected due to technicalities at a rate three times the normal rate. Some 27,000 ballots were rejected.
The angst created by these new laws helps the disinformation mongers spread doubt about elections in general. The information gaps lead to misinformation spread easily and widely on social media and by groups that are intentionally trying to cast doubt on all U.S. elections, a report from the Brennan Center notes.
The laws in other states make it harder to vote by mail, reduce the number of drop boxes, reduce or eliminate Election Day registration and punish election workers doing their jobs and empower partisan poll watchers to have greater access to disrupting polls.
Some 60% of election workers say they feel threatened or intimidated by the new environment, and that will likely thin their ranks come Election Day, leaving gaps in the number of workers and their expertise, according to a recent Brennan Center survey.
Many Republican candidates running for office, including some in Minnesota, have fed these fears to create false narratives about the veracity of the voting system, even though the 2020 election with all its pandemic-related changes was considered the “most secure” in American history, according to Chris Krebs, former director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security in the Trump administration.
Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has said voting procedures in Minnesota were so corrupt Secretary of State Steve Simon should be jailed. That’s pure balderdash. Secretary of State GOP candidate Kim Crockett has sent an email to supporters saying Republicans need to overcome a “margin of fraud” in the upcoming election, according to the Brennan Center.
Of course ex-President Donald Trump has from day one tried to cripple confidence in the election system by spreading lies about vote counting, voting machines and nefarious motives of election workers. Unfortunately, some of those lies have stuck with unwitting Americans, mostly Republicans, of whom 70% believe the election of President Joe Biden was not legitimate.
The Brennan Center argues the continuing misinformation on election integrity will be a significant factor in disrupting the upcoming mid-term election, but there are things that can be done to combat it.
The center advises governments who run elections to provide robust voter education campaigns, with voter Q & A tools including information in voter preferred languages. Election offices should consider offering “prebunk” pages that answer misinformation before it gets passed along and distribute accurate information to community groups, the public and the media.
The Brennan Center advises voters to gather information on what might be changes in voting procedures or places so as not to be surprised on Election Day, to seek out context for various misinformation claims and share accurate voting information on networks.
But the threats continue. As long has disinformation has a lifeline, those who would cast doubt on our elections have air.
There’s never been a more important time for American citizens to get involved in their elections and to defend the integrity of the voting systems.
— The Mankato (Minnesota) Free Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.