A big chill is hitting our area.
No, not the wintry blast of cold weather the area is experiencing — but the chills and fever that come with rampant spread of the flu virus.
Federal health officials recently said that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits during the week ending Nov. 26 — the most recent week for which data was available — were due to flu-like illnesses.
That’s as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since.
Joplin-area hospitals also are reporting a surge in patients with the flu, they told the Globe this week.
Freeman Health System reported 715 positive lab results for influenza A and 38 for influenza B during November, officials there said. The health system reported only 26 positive lab results for the flu in November of last year.
Mercy Hospital Joplin reports similar increases.
“We are definitely seeing an uptick in influenza, especially influenza A, both in the outpatient and inpatient side,” said Dr. Eden Esguerra, infectious disease specialist. “I think we have not seen the peak yet, and that’s why we are sounding an alarm.”
Public health officials predicted earlier this fall that we would face a tough season for flu and upper respiratory infections. They were right.
In fact, it is worse than they had feared. The flu hit early — the flu season usually doesn’t really get rolling until December or January — and officials also are seeing what some have termed a “tripledemic” of flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections.
“(The viruses) have symptoms that overlap, so it’s really difficult to say for sure you definitely have the flu, you definitely have COVID or you definitely have RSV,” Esguerra said.
The only way to know for sure is to get tested. And the situation is likely to get worse.
“Especially with the holidays and people getting together, I imagine it will not get better until the end of January and beginning of February,” said Angela Tucker, director of system quality improvement and infection prevention at Freeman.
But it isn’t too late to protect yourself.
Get your flu shot. Make sure you are up-to-date on your COVID-19 boosters. If you have health conditions that put you at increased risk, take precautions such as frequent hand-washing and masking when you go into busy places or indoor spaces.
Vitally, if you are sick, stay home. Don’t contribute to the problem if you can avoid it.
— The Joplin (Missouri) Globe
