Here’s a home run for ya — a kid’s baseball program in New Jersey requires parents who yell at umpires to become an umpire for three games.
If they refuse, they’re thrown out for the season.
The Little League president explained to the media the idea came to him after two umpires quit, telling him: “We didn’t sign up for this. We don’t need harassment.”
This comes with cons as well as pros — the biggest drawback being that most of these loudmouth parents don’t know the rules of the games, and some of these parents may not see well enough to differentiate balls from strikes or call a close play at the plate. In fact, their mouths may be the only part of their heads that work.
To solve that, the New Jersey League keeps a certified umpire nearby.
Still, it gets the point across in a uniquely effective way. Parents who are required to ump will realize within the first couple of pitches that it is not as easy as it sometimes looks from the stands.
We’re not saying we need to do that around here, although we wouldn’t criticize leagues if they did, but hope the rather ingenious solution gets everyone’s attention about a serious problem — a youth sports culture that has gotten out of hand.
In Ontario, a soccer association is asking referees to wear body cameras after one of the refs was assaulted in a parking lot after a game.
The Washington Post reported this spring: “Across the country, youth sports leagues have tried other ways of tamping down on abuse. One club makes teams pay a sportsmanship fee that they get back only if no parents or coaches are ejected from a game all season, said Brian Barlow, a former youth soccer referee who runs a Facebook page that shames poorly behaved youth-sports fans. Some soccer associations have ‘Silent Saturdays’ where spectators aren’t allowed to speak. And many teams give lollipops to fans as a symbol of keeping their mouths shut.”
Parents, fans and sometimes even coaches and players are getting not just loud but aggressive and even violent.
Not long ago, a Little League in San Antonio sent out a letter reminding players and fans that umpires go through many hours of training. “We’re learning more and more every day the reasons why sports, all sports, are experiencing problems getting umpires or officials into their programs. One of the main reasons, sportsmanship. Not just from the managers/coaches or players, but parents too,” the letter noted.
It cited a 2019 study by the National Association of Sports Officials, which found that:
• 13% of umpires and officials at games have been assaulted.
• 47% have feared for their lives.
• 57% have broken up fights.
• 64% have ejected players, managers, coaches or parents.
“So, the next time you’re watching your child, family members or friend playing at your local league, remember: Umpires are human too. We make mistakes but a good umpire will do everything in their power to get it right. We know that when there’s a close play, we’re going to make half the people happy and not the other half. In the end, we want to get the call right . .. we’re all doing this for the same reason, your child.”
Now, can we do anything about the way we talk to one another on social media?
— The Joplin (Missouri) Globe
