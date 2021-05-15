ou have a reason to go to the polls on Tuesday.
Important choices are being made in this election, which features numerous competitive local races along with four statewide referendum questions.
If you haven’t already taken advantage of a mail-in ballot, here are some incentives for you to get out and vote on Tuesday:
Four Pennsylvania constitutional amendments are in front of voters in the form of ballot referendums.
In two of those questions, the Legislature, controlled now by Republicans, is seeking to reduce the power of the executive branch in making emergency declarations – such as Gov. Tom Wolf’s move last year to impose restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf is a Democrat, and his decisions have been upheld by the courts based on current law.
The outcome will impact future governors and disaster situations, not just Wolf and the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania’s current constitutional language allows a governor to issue an emergency declaration for up to 90 days and extend it without limit, and requires a two-thirds majority vote by lawmakers to end the declaration.
You as a voter will be asked to approve a constitutional change that would end a governor’s emergency disaster declaration after 21 days. The ballot questions would also give legislators the authority to extend or end an emergency declaration with a majority vote.
Two more ballot referendums will address unrelated but important constitutional issues:
First, you’ll be asked if language should be added to the Constitution to address discrimination based on race or ethnicity,
You will also be asked whether fire departments with paid staff should be allowed to access a loan program created for volunteer fire departments.
Clearly, this is not a sleepy primary.
Very important decisions – including potential changes to the state constitution – will be made. Statewide, every voter can have a voice in how important decisions are made.
Make sure you have a say in what happens next.
— (Johnstown)
Tribune-Democrat
