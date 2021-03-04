EDITORIAL BY THE (JOHNSTOWN) TRIBUNE-DEMOCRAT: Outgoing U.S. attorney will be missed

e will miss Scott W. Brady, who resigned on Sunday as United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Brady, we believe, was not a political U.S. attorney, despite being appointed by the Trump administration in 2017.
He was driven by justice across his district, and made frequent trips to Johnstown to keep track of developments in this region.
In announcing his resignation, Brady said:
“Leading this office has been the greatest honor of my professional career. I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving as chief law enforcement officer for my home, western Pennsylvania. Together with our law enforcement partners, the men and women of this office have pursued justice with humility and integrity, to advance the rule of law and secure a framework for ordered liberty. As a result of their tireless efforts, western Pennsylvania is a safer place for our neighbors and their loved ones.”
That statement is more than bluster or rhetoric. It’s the truth.
Brady’s departure is part of the typical circle of life for federally appointed officers, and was a likely outcome when Democrat Joe Biden won the White House last November.
The Justice Department in January asked all but two U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Trump to resign from their posts, to make way for Biden appointees. Those staying on include attorneys involved in the tax investigation focusing on Hunter Biden, the new president’s son, and an attorney leading the ongoing probe of Trump’s ties to Russia.
As the Associated Press reported, it is “fairly customary” for the U.S. attorneys to step aside after a new president takes office, although that is not always the case.
In 2017, Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions, requested the resignations of 46 U.S. attorneys who had been put in place during the Obama administration.
The AP reported: “The U.S. attorneys serve at the pleasure of the president and are generally nominated with a recommendation from a home-state senator. The 93 U.S. attorneys are responsible for overseeing offices of federal prosecutors and charged with prosecuting federal crimes in their jurisdictions.”
In announcing his departure, Brady pointed to what he believes were the top actions during his time as U.S. attorney, including a focus on reducing the flow of illegal drugs, especially deadly opioids, into the state and across the “Dark web.”
Steve Kaufman was sworn in Monday as acting U.S. Attorney.
Kaufman had served as Brady’s first assistant.
We wish Kaufman well in his acting role and look forward to working with him and whoever holds the office longer term.
We hope Brady’s successors study his approach to working with municipal police, county prosecutors and officials with the state police, Office of Attorney General and federal agencies – even with local media.
— The (Johnston) Tribune-Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.