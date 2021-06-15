Editorial by (Sunbury) Daily Item: Work together in face of emergency

Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature this past week voted to end Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 pandemic disaster emergency declaration and extend hundreds of regulatory waivers his administration approved over the past 15 months.
Approval of a constitutional amendment by voters in the May 18 primary election gave lawmakers the authority to limit a governor’s disaster declaration to 21 days, at which time members of the state House and Senate could vote to extend or terminate the declaration.
Through the vote, voters appeared to be saying that they want state lawmakers and the governor to join forces and work together if an emergency continues longer than 21 days — not just switch full authority from the governor to the lawmakers.
Unfortunately, political wrangling and rhetoric seems to be surfacing in the wake of the Legislature’s decision to end the governor’s emergency declaration on COVID-19.
Republicans have framed Thursday’s emergency-ending votes as carrying out the will of the people, who voted in favor of the constitutional change.
“The people of Pennsylvania wanted the emergency to be over,” Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, said during a floor debate. “It’s over. It was going to be over at some point, and it’s over today,” she said.
Democrats called Republicans hypocrites.
Ending the disaster emergency is purely political theater for Republicans as long as they are extending the regulatory waivers that are the key component of a governor’s authority under a disaster declaration, Democrats said.
“What happened to tyranny guys?” Rep. Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery, questioned Republicans during a floor debate, referring GOP assertions that the governor was acting in dictatorial fashion by extending his full authority for more than a year after the COVID pandemic started.
We don’t believe the voters wanted any of this.
They did not vote for the governor and lawmakers to lock horns in the middle of a disaster or emergency.
They did vote for open communication and collaboration among top state elected leaders on both sides of the aisle to effectively address any emergency that places Pennsylvania citizens in peril.
— The (Sunbury) Daily Item
