EDITORIAL BY SUNBURY DAILY ITEM: Some transparency coming to police oversight

ennsylvania is soon about to open the doors — albeit just a crack — to create some transparency among its policing and in particular how departments hire officers who have previously been flagged for misconduct.
The first step is the creation of a database — out of the view of the public — that to track officers who have previously run afoul of department policies.
Legal experts say transparency of police misconduct records is one of the keys to police reform and Pennsylvania is taking a step forward in that regard.
According to an Associated Press report issued in May, police misconduct records are either secret or difficult to access in a majority of states, while seven big states have opened records in recent years — California, New York, Illinois, Colorado, Massachusetts, Oregon and Maryland.
Within the next 10 days, Pennsylvania is scheduled to roll out a hiring database that will include records documenting when officers have been found to have committed misconduct while on duty.
“One thing that has changed is greater transparency,” David Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, said.
“We have seen a number of jurisdictions enhancing and changing the way police misconduct records have been handled. You can’t have real accountability with the public unless you are willing to share information.”
The law, signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last July and due to start on July 14, won’t prohibit departments from hiring officers previously cited for misconduct.
The information on the statewide personnel database would not be available to the public. However, if a department hires an officer with previous incidents on their record, the department must complete a “hiring report,” and that report would be publicly accessible.
In Pennsylvania, under the state’s Right to Know Law, a long list of personnel items are exempt from the public record, including performance reviews, documents relating to written criticisms of an employee, grievance material, documents related to discrimination or sexual harassment, information regarding discipline, demotion or discharge contained in a personnel file, arbitration transcripts and opinions, most complaints of potential criminal conduct.
The publicly accessible “hiring report” makes sense. If an officer with a checkered past is hired, the public — paying the salaries and to be protected by the officer — deserve to know why, how the decision was reached and who was part of the process.
— The (Sunbury) Daily Item
