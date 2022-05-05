With a final regulation published Saturday, Pennsylvania has become a leader in the fight to diminish dangerous atmospheric warming. It is now the largest power-producing state within the 12-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
The RGGI is environmental policy rooted in fundamental economics. Historically, the United States has not attached a direct cost to pollution, so power generators have produced massive amounts of it. For the first time, RGGI will apply a direct cost to carbon air pollution.
It also creates a market mechanism for generators to mitigate those costs while accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free renewable fuels for power production, including nuclear, solar, wind and hydropower.
The state will assign a carbon budget to fossil-fueled power generators. Beginning in September, they will have to buy credits through an auction mechanism within RGGI for every ton of pollution over the budgeted amount. Producers will seek to mitigate their costs by using the cleanest generation fuel possible, and the state government will use that money to help fund clean power research and deployment.
Other states in the compact — Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia — have reduced their carbon dioxide emissions by 47% since 2010 using the method, according to a report by the Climate Connections project of Yale University.
Pennsylvania’s participation in the RGGI substantially advances the fight against harmful climate change and is a major achievement for the Wolf administration.
— Scranton Times-Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.