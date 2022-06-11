Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano longs for what he apparently believes were the good old days, when people in power could manipulate voter registration to their own advantage.
For decades, one of the primary means to keep racial minorities and immigrants from voting was to require voter re-registration for every federal election.
Even though that plainly is illegal now under federal and state law, Mastriano declared this spring that he would require every voter to re-register for the 2024 election.
Mastriano is a state senator and conspiracy theorist who falsely has promoted the lie that President Joe Biden did not actually win the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania, and has advocated overturning the certified results.
“We’re going to start all over again,” he declared during the spring campaign, characterizing illegal re-registration as necessary to cleanse the voter registration rolls of dead or “ghost” voters who no longer reside at the address on the registration roll.
The question is not who is registered, but who votes.
There always will be registered dead people and people who have moved, because people die and move without regard for election schedules. That is why federal laws already provide for regularly updating the rolls, but in ways that do not disenfranchise anyone.
The National Voter Registration Act allows for states regularly to purge rolls of deceased voters or those who have moved, but precludes states from doing so without a legally valid process.
In Pennsylvania, county election offices may delist a voter who has not cast a ballot for five years, but not without a notice by mail and a grace period of two federal election cycles. It also holds that no person may be unregistered unilaterally by the state while residing at the same address under which he registered.
“No, a state couldn’t just unilaterally require everyone to re-register for federal elections,” Edward Foley, director of Ohio State University’s election law program, told The Keystone news site.
Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College, noted that re-registration, in a single stroke, would wipe out years of hard work getting people to register — most often minority or low-income residents.
Mastriano’s plan to diminish voting says more about him than it does about Pennsylvania’s election system, which in 2020 proved to be accurate and fair under the heaviest possible scrutiny.
— Scranton Times-Tribune
