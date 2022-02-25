The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is expected to rule as soon as Tuesday on a final map for the state’s 17 congressional districts — the result of letting hyperpartisan politicians control what should be a nonpartisan process.
Reapportionment happens every 10 years, following the constitutionally required census, to ensure that each of 435 U.S. House districts includes about the same number of residents. This year that number is about 764,000, except in a handful of states with fewer residents.
Pennsylvania politicians long have practiced gerrymandering — manipulating districts for their own political advantage. Pennsylvania was among the most gerrymandered states for congressional seats until 2018, when the Supreme Court commissioned independent experts to draw fair districts. That’s how a state with a significant Democratic registration advantage went from having 13 Republican-held House seats to the Democrats’ five, to a 9-9 split.
So there is hope, after Pennsylvania lost one seat due to slow population growth, that the state’s high court once again will produce a fair map. But that just points to the underlying need for a fair process that excludes gerrymandering at the outset.
The commonwealth should look to the experience in California, the nation’s most populous and most diverse state. It has 53 House seats, more than three times as many as Pennsylvania, but has implemented new districts without a single legal challenge.
In 2008 and 2010, California voters scrapped a system akin to Pennsylvania’s, and turned it over to an independent commission. It excludes all elected officials, and comprises five Republicans, five Democrats and four independents. Hundreds of people apply to be members. The state auditor draws the names randomly, on live television, and that transparency characterizes the entire process. Anyone who lobbies for particular districts must do so during public meetings, at which the commission also produces potential maps. In December, the commission voted unanimously for the final congressional map.
In Pennsylvania, politicians eager to choose their own voters through gerrymandering won’t allow voters to choose a better way. Whereas the state Supreme Court can correct the politicians’ woeful self-interested maps, it can’t order the creation of a commission to do it right in the first place.
— Scranton Times-Tribune
