John A. Schotsch, 95, of Wampum, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Shenango On The Green in New Wilmington. Born Nov. 5, 1925, in Wampum, he was the son of the late John A. and Mary Bender Schotsch. He was married to Frances Ferrante Schotsch for over 73 years. They married on May 3, 1947…