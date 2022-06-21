The first public hearing of the January 6 Select Committee revealed that Rep. Scott Perry, R-York, contacted the White House in the waning days of the Trump administration to request a presidential pardon. This flawed and desperate request makes us question Rep. Perry’s ethics and loyalty to his oath of office.
Legal experts agree that presidential pardons are intended for persons accused of or convicted of federal crimes. It is extremely rare for anyone to receive a preemptive pardon for an offense already committed but not charged. Rep. Perry had led an effort to turn back the results of the presidential election, but he had not been charged with a crime.
Even though many of President Trump’s pardons were distasteful, at least they followed the legal requirements of Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution. Those of three of his close associates and advisers, for example.
Steve Bannon was under federal indictment for misuse of funds collected in an online campaign called We Build the Wall when Mr. Trump pardoned him. Roger Stone was already convicted of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress when the president commuted his prison sentence and later pardoned him. Even Paul Manafort, who had been convicted on eight counts of tax and bank fraud, received a pardon.
In contrast to these men, Mr. Perry had not even been accused of a federal crime when he requested a pardon. Was he, by the very act of asking, admitting to criminal or unethical behavior? Why else would he ask? It certainly raises suspicions.
Mr. Perry is one of the few people who has refused to comply with a subpoena from the Select Committee. His refusal to comply also raises the question of what he is trying to hide. Is he implicitly admitting that he could not tell the committee the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth?
As we await more details from the Committee, a growing cloud of doubt surrounds the actions of Rep. Perry. The House Freedom Caucus, which he chairs, declares that it supports the Constitution and the rule of law. His request for a preemptive pardon and his refusal to honor a legitimate demand for his testimony suggest other priorities.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
