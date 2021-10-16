The Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex along the Ohio River in Potter Township, Beaver County, is a marvel. For the first time in decades, the Pittsburgh region is hosting a new industrial facility of a scale and complexity that inspires genuine wonder. Children and adults alike are mesmerized by it as they cross the river on the nearby highway. With its skyline of stacks and towers and pipes, it looks like a small city unto itself.
In this age of malaise and discouragement, along with the rise of the digital world, the plant inspires confidence that we can still build consequential, awe-inspiring structures — and not just ones that house sports teams.
This, after all, is in the Pittsburgh region’s DNA: For nearly its entire history, it has been known as the place to see the biggest, most impressive industries human beings have yet devised. The Shell facility brings that legacy into the 21st century.
But Pittsburgh also has another reputation: for letting those impressive industries pollute the regional environment and poison its residents. While it’s not as noticeable as during the mid-20th century, when businessmen’s shirts would (in)famously go from white to gray over the course of a single commute, the region still has among the dirtiest air in the country.
And to this day the people of Clairton, above U.S. Steel’s enormous coking facility, suffer higher rates of asthma and certain cancers than those exposed to less airborne industrial residue.
This brings us back to Shell’s ethylene cracker. In late September, nearby residents noticed a strong and unpleasant odor wafting from the complex. The culprit, according to a commendably quick report from the company, was sodium tolyltriazole (say that five times fast, or at all), an industrial corrosion inhibitor that had been applied to new construction at the site.
In addition to learning about a new chemical, residents of central Beaver County learned something else: For almost all industrial byproducts that might foul their air and their lungs, the first line of defense is still their noses. Both corporate and government officials said that this particular chemical is not known to be harmful at such small levels — but it’s also never been tested. They also urged citizens to report noxious odors right away, but that’s hardly a sufficient safeguard for people whose homes and families long predate the arrival of petrochemical processing to the neighborhood.
Alerting us to airborne danger is what the nose is meant to do, but residents should not be the canaries in the coal mine.
It is all the more unsettling that this problem has cropped up even before the plant is operating. Residents and people in the larger community are right to be worried and to air their objections loudly.
In a previous deal with environmental groups, Shell had agreed to install a perimeter of monitors around the 400-acre site, but they won’t be active until a month after the plant begins operations.
For the sake of the well-being and peace of mind of Beaver County residents, those monitors should instead be installed and brought online right away. Shell should also empower the “community advisory panel” it had promised to form at the earliest possible time.
The petrochemicals complex has the promise to bring the best of old Pittsburgh into the future. It’s up to Shell and state regulators to make sure it doesn’t bring the worst, as well.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.