Sometimes a bill comes along that’s such an obviously good idea that you wonder why it took so long.
It’s almost always because legislators themselves stand to be inconvenienced, even if the public gains.
That’s exactly what’s happened with Pennsylvania House Bill 2449, which would require House and Senate members to post their expenses online, where the public can easily find and scrutinize them, on a quarterly basis.
An investigation by Spotlight PA last year uncovered an astonishing amount of taxpayer money spent by the state legislature on members’ expenses: $203 million divvied up among 253 members from 2017 through 2020.
That’s over $200,000 a year per member in expenses alone.
That doesn’t include their annual salaries — the nation’s third highest at roughly $90,000 — or their staff’s salaries.
Small wonder Pennsylvania has one of the nation’s most expensive legislatures.
There are some good reasons for this: The commonwealth is one of 10 states with a full-time legislature.
State legislative offices serve constituents in many ways, such as helping to secure public assistance or a driver’s license, and fielding pothole complaints. Not every state works like that.
Pennsylvania is also big enough that many legislators require regular hotel stays (or apartments) to do their business in Harrisburg, while also serving their districts back home.
All this doesn’t come cheap, and that’s even more reason to shine a light on legislators’ expenses. Private-sector employees must submit detailed expense reports for their bosses’ scrutiny.
So should legislators submit expenses to their bosses: the people of Pennsylvania.
Those reports should be specific and complete: no massive expenses for vague items like “supplies,” or redactions for unspecified legal or privacy concerns.
Legislators who are spending taxpayer money should be prepared to explain themselves — in full.
Politicians might fear that this information, if made public, will be unfairly depicted in rival campaign ads.
Voters in far-flung regions, such as Erie, will have to accept that their representation costs more than Camp Hill’s, right across the Susquehanna from the capitol. It’s probably no coincidence that the bill’s sponsor — Keith Gillespie, R-York — can commute easily from his district to Harrisburg.
But if making expenses public undercuts incumbents’ electoral advantages, we certainly won’t complain.
Cynics like to say that when a proposal is bipartisan, the people are getting doubly screwed.
Maybe legislators can, for once, prove the cynics wrong.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
