Ongoing controversy and costly legal challenges provoked by the death penalty, as well as botched executions themselves, are reasons enough for Pennsylvania and 26 other capital punishment states to abolish their death-penalty statutes.
Pennsylvania paused executions in 2015, but the moratorium imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf will expire in less than a year when the term-limited governor leaves office. With roughly 100 prisoners remaining on death row, the clock is ticking for Pennsylvania legislators to act on anti-death penalty bills in the General Assembly.
Partly due to ongoing constitutional challenges and waning public support, states are using the death penalty far less. Annual executions in the United States peaked at 98 in 1999 and steadily decreased to 11 last year.
In late October, during Oklahoma’s first execution since 2015, John Marion Grant, 60, who murdered a prison cafeteria worker, jerked, or convulsed, nearly two dozen times over several minutes as vomit spurted from his mouth and spilled down his neck. In other lethal injections, executioners have struggled for an hour or more to find a suitable vein.
Now, 28 death row prisoners in Oklahoma are challenging in federal court the three-drug cocktail Oklahoma uses for lethal injections.
Last week, the court learned Oklahoma used the wrong drug labels during at least three recent executions. Whether or not the Oklahoma Department of Corrections used the proper drugs in those executions, the labeling snafu highlights the kind of missteps that have become far too frequent. Secrecy continues to shroud where and how states procure lethal injection drugs; executioners work without adequate medical training or national standards. Physicians cannot participate in executions without violating the ethical principles of their profession.
However a federal court in Oklahoma rules on the constitutionality of lethal injections in that state, similar challenges, along with more bungled executions, are practically inevitable in Pennsylvania if the state resumes executions.
Meantime, the state’s death penalty statute remains active. Despite the moratorium on executions, prosecutors have continued to try people under the death-penalty statute — at an enormous cost to taxpayers.
With just three executions since 1976, Pennsylvania spent $1 billion on securing and defending death-penalty convictions, former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale reported in 2020 — an average of more than $300 million for each execution. Even the most ardent supporter of the death penalty should ask whether the benefits — and in truth there are practically none — are worth the costs. No credible evidence shows executions deter murder or violent crime.
Moreover, since 1972 more than 180 death row prisoners — more than half of them Black — have been wrongly convicted and exonerated of their capital convictions, including 10 in Pennsylvania, reports the Death Penalty Information Center.
Legal and constitutional challenges like those in Oklahoma will continue to entangle the death penalty and exact enormous costs from states. Pennsylvania can no longer afford them.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
