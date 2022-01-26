Give young people voice on gun violence
After falling for years, gun violence is rising again in major cities nationwide, including Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh reported 56 homicides for last year, up nearly 10 percent from 2020. Since 2019, nonfatal shootings, a reliable barometer of street violence, have risen by nearly 50 percent, to 162.
More guns on the street aggravates the problem. So do frustrations caused by the pandemic and disrupted services and outreach efforts to youths. Tragically, 15 children and teens, a community’s future and most precious resource, died from gun violence in Pittsburgh last year.
For young people in poor communities, violence hits home, painfully. You’d be pressed to find one of them who doesn’t know someone who was shot to death.
It’s important that people who live this reality every day play a central role in Pittsburgh’s conversation on violence and its resulting plans. That means young people in besieged neighborhoods, as well as the people who are at risk of picking up a gun or may have already done so.
“The people who are part of the problem need to be part of the solution,” Darryl Woods, an ex-prisoner and anti-violence activist, told editorial page editor Jeff Gerritt last week. “They’re closest to both. They can bridge that gap between the powers that be and the hood.”
Mayor Ed Gainey, who lost a sister to gun violence, has rightly characterized violence as a public health problem. So far, however, his public statements have not included, as part of the cure, the people closest to this disease. He’s talked about enlisting the help of large employers, foundations and social service groups, as well as convening a roundtable of providers, activists and city agencies to make recommendations.
All that is fine, but what role do young people on the ground of this war have, or ex-offenders who live in ravaged communities and understand them? How can some of them become agents of change? Over the past two decades, people like them have uplifted anti-violence efforts nationwide, including Operation Peacemaker in Richmond, Calif.; Boston’s Ten Point Coalition; the Violence Prevention Initiative in Baltimore; and the Mayor’s Gang Prevention Task Force in San Jose, Calif.
Gun violence has plagued our communities for decades, despite the best efforts of well-meaning people. The drug trade and its turf wars and retaliatory shootings have aggravated violence, but much of it is far more senseless and random: To someone who does not value his own life or the lives of others, even a sideways look can be lethal.
Today’s shooters didn’t invent the culture of violence or the nation’s obsession with guns. T-shirts showing off the faces of OGs from the 1920s and 1930s — such as Lucky Luciano and Al Capone — remind us that violence has deep roots in the culture. It is, as activist H. Rap Brown said in 1967, as American as cherry pie.
Pittsburgh can’t change that culture without listening to the people closest to it.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.