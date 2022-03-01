It’s no surprise to parents or teachers that teenagers are capable of doing breathtakingly stupid things that can impact their lives in a bad way for years.
After all, making mistakes is an inextricable part of growing up.
In recent weeks, a drama has played out at the upper campus of the Winchester Thurston School in Shadyside that demonstrates this timeless truth.
A video posted three weeks ago on social media shows two students, both white, mimicking the fatal encounter between George Floyd and former police Officer Derek Chauvin that sparked a summer of protest across America. One young man is kneeling on the neck of another in a parody of the murder.
Other students can be heard laughing in the background.
The students either couldn’t imagine the potential repercussions of this “prank,” or they fully expected to get away with a slap on the wrist.
Their callousness regarding George Floyd’s death as well as the indifference (at best) to the sensibilities of their Black classmates sparked protests by students, especially in the Black Student Union, who felt the school’s response to the incident was too tentative.
We don’t know the students’ names or what exactly happened behind closed doors as parents, administrators, board members and attorneys huddled. What we do know is that Winchester Thurston announced in a letter to parents that “the students directly involved” with making the video were “no longer members of (the school) community.”
Was it a formal expulsion, or were the students allowed to withdraw quietly? This kind of ambiguity is typical for private schools, and there’s something to be said — especially in the smartphone and social media age — for not letting a single incident cling to the perpetrators through the rest of their education and beyond.
Still, some more transparency about the process would go a long way toward rebuilding trust.
Winchester Thurston is one of Pittsburgh’s finest schools; further, for decades, it has positioned itself as one of the most progressive private schools in the region. Its website features a direct, lengthy commitment to an anti-racism stance.
(This stands in stark contrast to Sewickley Academy, which recently purged its teachers and administrators most committed to diversity and inclusion.)
Despite all that, there were still students who thought it would be funny to mock Floyd’s gruesome death. There is a stark, discouraging disconnect between their actions and what they learned about racial justice and civic harmony. If incidents like this can happen at this school, they can happen anywhere.
In the end, decency and justice prevailed, and the students were held to account. We don’t know if the guilty students apologized to their classmates, but they should try to make personal amends for their actions.
That simple act of trust and reparation would bring more healing than any punishment.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
