Doug Mastriano, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, speaks at an event at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. Mastriano’s far-right views on everything from abortion to the 2020 presidential election would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano’s campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro.