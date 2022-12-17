It’s been a long, acrimonious journey.
We’d like to think, though, that the tiniest glimmer of resolution may have just taken place.
To be sure, the accusations and criticisms have been flying from all parties involved in the ongoing dispute over Lawrence Village Plaza. Shenango Township supervisors for months have been accusing owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup not only of failure to develop the property, but also of allowing multiple safety violations to go unaddressed and failing to stay up to date with taxes on the property.
Harrup, in turn, has said that Shenango’s attempts to pressure him — particularly the threat of a conservatorship that would allow the township to manage the property — have torpedoed his attempts to arrange financing that would address their issues.
He also has pointed the finger of blame at former partner Wes Edwards, whose authority to act, Harrup said, superseded his own, leaving him powerless.
In October, Edwards fired back, disputing Harrup’s claim in an article in The News. Harrup labeled Edwards’ assertions untrue, and refused this week to speak to The News for having reported them.
Indeed, there’s a whole lot of petulance here.
Still, Harrup may have provided an opportunity to begin turning things around, if all parties are willing to bury the hatchet and refocus their energy on actually reviving the shopping center.
As of Monday, Harrup had paid off all but the three most recently filed citations filed by the township.
This was confirmed by township officials, who also noted that delinquent tax payments on the plaza had been made.
Harrup reportedly told Shenango Township resident Shirley Sallmen that now that his legal issues have been settled, he intends to work with a national leasing agency to bring big-name retailers to the plaza.
Supervisors say he has made no such overture to them, and that they’ve heard this story before. Still, maybe this time it’s different. Maybe the paid-up taxes and fines are a good-faith gesture that potentially opens the door to begin the conversation anew.
There certainly are indications that neither side is without compassion for those around them.
By definition, all three Shenango Township supervisors are community servants, with Brandon Rishel — who has been the primary spokesman regarding plaza issues — an Iraq combat veteran and a leader in the Shenango Area Fire District as well. There, he not only has faced the risks of battling fires, but also worked to increase the department’s numbers and capabilities.
And likely forgotten amid all the darts that have been fired Harrup’s way is the fact that he not only served his country as a military pilot, but also that he played a role in relief efforts following the 2017 onslaughts of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.
He donated an empty storefront in the plaza as a collection site for items to help storm victims, and agreed to pay the utilities for that space for two years. He also used planes from his private business to transport those items to the devastated areas.
There are better angels involved with all parties involved here, and what more appropriate time than the Christmas season to bring peace, if not on earth, at least to Shenango Township. We urge both sides to set aside past differences and restart honest conversations about bringing Lawrence Village Plaza back to life.
