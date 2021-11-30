Videotape of a babyfaced Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17, walking around a protest in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wis., with an AR-15-style rifle should have evoked a question from any reasonable person.
Is he crazy?
Rittenhouse was not there to shoot deer. Nor would he have needed to protect himself — if he hadn’t toted a gun that put the spotlight on him and, eventually, provoked a deadly confrontation.
If Rittenhouse is crazy, however, so are the people who make the laws. It’s not smart to permit a minor, with no required training, to walk around a crowd that’s protesting a police shooting with a semi-automatic assault-style rifle.
The results were tragic: Rittenhouse, now 18, fatally shot two people, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Both were unarmed, and both tried to take Rittenhouse’s gun. He injured a third man, who was armed.
On Nov. 19, a jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all five felony counts.
Whether jurors made the right call in acquitting Rittenhouse, the deaths of Rosenbaum and Huber were senseless and avoidable. They could have been prevented if Rittenhouse had stayed home in Illinois, or if he attended the protest without carrying an assault-style rifle. Many people, understandably, viewed the gun as a threat and provocation.
Rittenhouse was, in effect, asking for trouble. Ironically, his gun increased the risks, not only to others but also to himself.
The Rittenhouse case and yet another tragic school shooting Tuesday at a Michigan high school, killing three students and injuring eight other people, will re-ignite the debate on gun laws and safety. A 15-year-old student is in custody in connection with the shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit.
Members of The Herald Editorial Board don’t know the answer for stopping or alleviating rampant gun violence, but we know it’s what not the answer: Stripping even the most minimal and rudimentary requirements now in place to carry guns.
Without training requirements, people carrying lethal weapons do not have to demonstrate firearms proficiency, or a knowledge of state gun laws, firearm safety, standards for the use of lethal force, or how to resolve disputes without violence.
Rittenhouse could carry an assault rifle because Wisconsin is an open-carry state, where people 21 or older may legally carry a loaded gun in public — without a permit or license. So is Pennsylvania, except for Philadelphia.
Sadly, many Republicans in the Pennsylvania General Assembly want to go even further: They want people to be able to carry concealed weapons without a permit or completing training requirements. Thankfully, Gov. Tom Wolf plans to veto the bill they pushed through both houses of the General Assembly in November.
Scrapping any permitting process is nuts, whether it applies to open or concealed carry. It would turn more routine disputes into deadly conflicts. Securing a drivers’ license requires some training to protect drivers and other motorists. The same principle should apply to a License to Carry.
Securing permits for concealed carry is already easy enough — in fact, it’s too easy. Wisconsin requires no firearms training, just a brief classroom session for which there is no test. Pennsylvania is even more lax: Simply complete an application form and pay a fee, generally $20.
Texas has a better idea. It requires people seeking a License to Carry to attend and pass a certified class that includes a written exam on firearm safety and a firearms proficiency test.
Similar training should be standard for permitting concealed or open carry in Pennsylvania or any other state.
In Texas, the law has worked. Violent crime in Texas dropped after License to Carry laws were enacted in the mid-1990s.
More guns and less training is a prescription for more needless deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.