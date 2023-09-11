Birthdays are always a tricky celebration.
Younger people look forward to their birthdays as de facto holidays filled with presents, cake and balloons.
At a certain point, most people stop looking forward to their birthday. The number, as it does, keeps getting bigger. More candles for the cake, so to speak.
So people lie about their age. They no longer look forward to the cake and start thinking about the calories in the cake instead. A few years later, age stops mattering and we’re back to celebrating birthdays again.
For the New Castle News, we’re celebrating today.
Sept. 11, 1880, is our birthday.
Well, it’s the date this newspaper started publishing. And here we are 143 years later set to embark on a 144th year of delivering the best news coverage of Lawrence County.
In fact, our News building on Mercer Street turns 100 this year with its intricate fresco ceiling paintings and “museum” of printing tools from yesteryear.
We’re still reporting news. We’re still delivering newspapers to front porches and mailboxes. Our reporters are still upholding high journalistic standards.
Sure, some things have changed. The internet disrupted the way newspaper business had been conducted for a century.
The daily price, while still being cheaper than a vending machine candy bar, used to be a few pennies or nickels.
Many people read the contents of this newspaper on a screen. Try explaining an iPad to James Garfield, the president when The News first was printed.
Nowadays, we have quicker delivery methods through our website, social media and email to get news in the hands of readers at a moment’s notice.
We can tell stories through color (it wasn’t that long ago this publication was all black and white) photographs and videos. The camera phone, perhaps the world’s best invention of this century, allows us to read mean Facebook comments but also live stream events so city council meetings can now occur in your kitchen or living room.
What do you get a business for its 143rd birthday?
A card would do, but continued readership would be best. Our work only carries weight if we have the trust of the community with us.
We’ve worked hard for that trust and we won’t stop anytime soon.
Our hope is you keep on reading. We’ll keep on writing.
