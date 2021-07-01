he July 4 holiday means picnics, swimming, camping, ballgames and many other enjoyable activities.
Including fireworks displays.
Professional public fireworks shows are scheduled across the region throughout the weekend, and attendance should be strong with COVID-19 rates dropping thanks to vaccinations and awareness of the virus.
But safety is especially important for those fireworks displays in the back yard.
We join State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego in reminding folks who set off their own sparklers and rockets to keep safety front of mind at all times.
He urges: Never use fireworks when under the influence of alcohol or other substances – including medications – that can impair judgment or reaction times.
According to Consumer Product Safety Commission data shared by Trego’s office, there were “five nonprofessional fireworks-related deaths and an estimated 9,100 patients were treated for fireworks injuries in hospital emergency rooms nationwide” in 2018.
The safety commission said half of the injuries were burns – often to the head, eyes or face. More than 35 percent of those injured were under the age of 15.
“We say it every year because it’s true – fireworks are not toys,” Trego said in a press release. “With significant progress being made on the vaccination front, this sum- mer holds the promise of a return to normalcy in many ways.
“Much like a vaccine, there are many simple precautions we can take to ensure a fireworks display doesn’t result in an unnecessary trip to an emergency room.”
Trego and the Burn Prevention Network shared these fireworks safety tips:
• Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1,200 degrees.
• Only allow adults to light fireworks – one at a time, then quickly back away.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire.
• Never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited.
• After the fireworks have burned, fully douse them with water before picking them up or disposing to prevent trash fires.
• Whether attending a professional display, or using consumer fireworks, always remain at a safe distance from the ignition location.
• Be sensitive to neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby.
Bill Weimer, vice president of Phantom Fireworks Companies in western Pennsylvania, told The Tribune-Democrat that people putting off fireworks should be mindful of their neighbors — notifying them beforehand, not setting off explosions late at night, and cleaning up debris afterward.
Burn Prevention Network CEO Dan Dillard said the sales of consumer fireworks more than doubled from 2019 to 2020 as restrictions on their use were eased.
But, he said, “During that same period, fireworks-related injuries have increased by 50 percent.”
Pennsylvania passed House Bill 542 – the Fireworks Law – in October 2017.
The Pennsylvania State Police reminds us that the law now says:
• Pennsylvania residents can purchase and use “consumer-grade” fireworks that include firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material.
• Anyone 18 years of age or older can purchase fireworks.
• Fireworks may not be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without express permission of the property owner; may not be discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building, or toward a motor vehicle or building; may not be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.
• Those under the influence of alcohol or other substances are not legally permitted to discharge fireworks.
That’s all great advice for having a blast – safely – on this July 4 holiday.
