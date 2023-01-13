Some things that were once considered standard ways of operating back when many of us were younger are no longer considered appropriate by today’s standards.
One of those is the use of corporal punishment — paddling or spanking — in schools.
An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to prohibit educators from administering physical discipline to punish students with disabilities. His bill would prohibit school district personnel from using corporal punishment on any student receiving federally protected special education services.
We’re surprised that this has even been an option for students with disabilities. However, we contend that it’s time for the use of corporal punishment to stop in all schools statewide. Not only should school personnel not be striking students with disabilities, they should not be striking any student for any reason.
Oklahoma is one of 19 states that allow corporal punishment in public school classrooms, and analyses show that the state is one of a dwindling number with a law allowing educators to physically discipline some children who receive services through an Individualized Education Program or who receive accommodations from a provision of federal law known as Section 504.
A 1977 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed corporal punishment in school and permits states to set their own rules. Oklahoma legislators generally leave the decision to local districts. The state has no prohibition, but also no mandate, and it’s not clear how many districts use it.
The State Department of Education, though, put in place rules that began in the 2020-21 school year that bar corporal punishment for students with disabilities.
Oklahoma educators reported using physical discipline 3,968 times during the 2017-18 school year, according to the most recent federal data available from the Office of Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education. The federal government reported that corporal punishment was administered at more than 1,800 Oklahoma schools.
According to the World Health Organization, corporal punishment is linked to a range of negative outcomes for children across countries and cultures, including physical and mental ill-health, impaired cognitive and socioemotional development, poor educational outcomes, increased aggression and perpetration of violence.
A 2016 analysis found that corporal punishment is used nationally “as much as 50% more frequently” on Black youth or those with disabilities. The analysis, which looked at 160,000 cases during 2013-2014, was published by researchers at the University of Texas and Penn State University.
In a time when our children are facing so many difficulties and too many are traumatized, school should be a safe place, no matter what. There are other ways to discipline unruly students, and many school personnel and child care workers are trained in these techniques.
Schools should instead provide alternative discipline training to their personnel if that is not already happening. It’s time for Oklahoma to drop out of that list of 19 states that allow corporal punishment in schools.
— Enid (Oklahoma) News & Eagle
