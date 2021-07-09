Editorial by Altoona Mirror: Wolf wrong to veto Voter Act

he ink was barely dry on Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of Pennsylvania’s Voter Rights Protection Act, and the political press releases began rolling in.
Not surprisingly, the folks well to the left of center hailed the veto as a victory, while those who supported passage saw it as a threat to democracy.
We suspect that most people who knew what the proposed law actually says would find it not only tolerable, but sensible in the wake of the 2020 general election.
It’s not about whether there was widespread fraud (there wasn’t), or whether Donald Trump won Pennsylvania (he didn’t).
But there’s a reason 74 percent of Pennsylvanians are asking for election reform, and it isn’t because of conspiracy theories or fear the bogeyman stole their votes.
Plain and simple, the sudden changes necessitated by COVID-19 threaten the security of future elections, and the voters are losing faith in a system that opens the door to potential fraud down the road.
The folks who are today decrying the cost of implementing the requirements of the bill are the same ones who have no problem spending taxpayer dollars on other proposals, which like this one, will improve elections, not magically stop people from voting.
The provisions that are so offensive to the governor and his cronies are simple and sensible:
•Require every voter to present ID at the polls (you know, like you have to do for dozens of other everyday activities in life; there would be no cost to obtain one);
•Allow counties to begin processing and counting mail ballots five days before Election Day (the same thing Democrats seemingly favored six months ago);
•Create six days of in-person early voting, beginning after the 2024 presidential election (again, an option formerly favorable to Dems, delayed only to give counties time to implement a working means of doing so);
•Allow mail ballot drop boxes for seven days before Election Day (we’re not sure why anyone would object to this);
•Move the voter registration deadline to 30 days before Election Day, from 15 (in line with residency and eligibility requirements already in the law);
•Move the deadline for requesting mail ballots to 15 days before Election Day, from seven (to give overwhelmed counties, as we saw in 2020, time to respond to these requests before election day);
•Allow voters to fix — or “cure” — mail ballots with missing signatures (so the partisan secretary of state can’t meddle with election rules at the last minute — like in 2020 — causing inequities among counties and possibly leading to incorrect vote counts);
•Ban counties from accepting private donations for election administration (because neither the founder of Facebook nor the Koch brothers should be picking and choosing who gets electoral aid).
If you can explain to us why these are bad ideas (except when Democrats propose them), or how any of these would prevent one legal voter from casting a ballot, we’d love to hear about it.
In the meantime, we can only hope that 34 legislators and five state senators have the wherewithal to change their vote, allowing an override of another bad decision by Tom Wolf.
— Altoona Mirror
