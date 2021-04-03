DON-Fulkerson fight detracts from more important matters

The following comments were among those posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Wednesday night zoning appeals board meeting and a Friday story headlined “Appeal denied in downtown sign fight.”
•DON services should worry about their own business and practices rather than being vindictive. I know Fulkerson is divisive among the community but at least he is trying to better the city rather than bleed it even drier than most of businesses in the area. DON Services wants to claim the money for the backing to their signs could have been used for more charitable ventures, how much is this attorney setting them back? How much money are they wasting on being pissed off that could have been spent on more charitable ventures? ... Josh Patterson
•(in response to Josh Patterson) When we try to get back at someone for whatever reason, we always risk looking foolish for carrying the vendetta. In this case, they need to bury the hatchet and move on. Everyone now knows what has happened, now everyone needs to move on for the better of community. ... Karin McIltrot
•Why is DON Services worried about a sign on a banquet hall? ... David Meyer
•He should take it down and paint a bigger one. This city worries about stupid (expletive). ... Tommy Diana
•What is wrong with the sign? Shouldn’t we be blessed to have this business in town? Half of our other buildings are all empty downtown or are falling apart. ... Mary Nerti Dominick
•Worried about a sign when the city is falling apart. Shouldn’t you worry about trying to keep businesses in the area?!?! ... Dawn Moats
•I think in this case, Fulkerson is being retaliated against for his no votes as a council member mainly for the rehab center at the Central Building. ... They spend more time arguing over stuff like this than actually trying to fix issues within the city. ... Danny Romanowski
•This nonsense has been going on forever. As I said before, there are much bigger zoning problems than this. ... Joanne Pezzuti
•He just has no shame. I’ll never forget what he did to the poor disabled man who was simply trying to earn an honest living!!!! Shame on you Tim Fulkerson!!!! ... Sandy Hudack
•Clear as crystal. This city favors only its council members. It is not “just” a sign. It is the principle and the integrity or lack thereof of this board. It’s time the people stand up and break this cycle. This is nothing to be proud of. Governments are to be just and fair. This is a pure example that “Not in New Castle, PA!” ... John Paul
•I just think it’s ridiculous DON is complaining bout something so petty. Not a good look for their “nonprofit.” ... Carly Jackson
