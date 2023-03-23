The New Castle News erroneously printed a letter to the editor in Thursday’s edition on this page. The letter, purported to be from a sitting New Castle Area School Board member, called New Castle’s mayor “greedy” for running for both a two-year and four-year council seats in the upcoming May primary.
The letter didn’t undergo the usual pre-publication scrutiny for opinion content, and we apologize for that omission. Kenny Rice is a known pillar in the community through his volunteer efforts — many highlighted in this newspaper — including his work on the Lower East Side and South Side community gardens.
Efforts to use his good name to bring down others for political reasons are wrong. We apologize for the harm caused to him on Thursday.
For longtime writers or those who want their opinion heard, here’s the process for submitting a letter. Letters to the editor can be accepted by mail (preferably typed) to 27 N. Mercer St., New Castle, Pa. 16101 or by email to nceditor@ncnewsonline.com. If you’re sending them by email, include a phone number and address. Letters without these won’t be accepted, nor will ones wishing to stay anonymous.
Limit your letters to 350 words. One letter per writer is allowed every 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.