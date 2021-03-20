Biden's plan to share vaccine uninspiring

The following comments were among the more than 60 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Thursday Associated Press story headlined “Biden says U.S. to hit 100 million virus goal on Friday.”
•Such a refreshing change from 45 and his shenanigans. ... Darryl Montgomery
•Why is he licking his mask? ... Kathleen Rozzi
•Thank you, President Trump. ... Tim Redfoot
•He looks 109 in that pic. ... James Wade
•I keep forgetting how many uneducated, hate filled racists live in New Castle. Y’all keep reminding me that the small town mind is very very limited on knowledge and morals. ... Joe Krull
•What about the droves of undocumented/unvaccinated people he’s letting into our country? Oh yeah media blackout I forgot!! ... Jamie Koscevic Falconer
•(In response to Jamie Koscevic Falconer) Except you’re spreading misinformation — they’ve been detained at the border, and working on bettering the situation. ... Joe Krull
•Thanks Trump for making the vaccine available.
Biden has done nothing but screw it up. How do you lend what you supposedly don’t have? ... Paul Kirkwood
