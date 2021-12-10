The following comments were among the more than 30 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Friday story headlined “Empty Wilmington Road house keeps soaking taxpayers.”
The story is part of a two-part series, the second of which runs on Saturday’s front page, detailing a plan to move a Neshannock Township district courtroom into a Wilmington Road home.
•Sounds par for the course for them! Waste, waste, waste! ... Kathleen Dudash
•CORRUPTION, corruption, corruption — someone pocketed $410,000! ... Diane Berkebile
•So if it’s not selling then start cutting the price and get it moving. I smell a rat. ... Jeff Martin
•All that money didn’t go “into” that house. Look at the roof, it needs replaced! Could have built a new building for that kind of money. I would bet a good portion of that money went “into” someone’s pocket! ... Luke Duke
•Now this is the kind of article I love to see! ... Tony Carbone
•Is New Castle News actually posting something relevant for the people of New Castle? ... Robert Michaels
•Wow. Lawrence County, no wonder people are desperate to get out. You really should be ashamed of this. ... Amy Bylenok
•That’s “sus.” ... Beth Rothacher
•Previousboard of commissioners. ...
•Not fair. ... Betty Cialella
•$410,000 went into that? I call BS. Where did the money actually go? ... Ryan Moore
•Waste of taxpayer’s money again. Nothing new. ... Robert Kelly
