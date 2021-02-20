Back Talk:

The following comments were among the more than 80 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Wednesday story that reported the death of Rush Limbaugh.
•Those who are cheering this are what’s wrong with this country. ... Stephen Tillia
•(in response to Stephen Tillia) No. The hate he spewed is what is. Good riddance. ... Shanna Portman
•(in response to Stephen Tillia) He had a segment on HIS show where HE literally mocked people dying from AIDS. He also mocked the people who died from Hurricane Katrina, the list goes on. Let’s hear how you defend that. ... John Warner
•R.I.P., Rush. ... Bonnie Bechtol
•You are a disgrace to write such a terrible and horrible post and piece. This man just passed away and you write this BS?
This is what is wrong with the world today. Editor must be a liberal looney. ... Justin Gorgacz
•Good riddance. He spread more lies than a wild fire spread flames. ... Kathleen Funk
•Good! ... Tony Perrotta
•He will be missed by many. He told it like it was. ... Brian Ottaviani
•Rot in hell. ... John Mattie
•I wasn’t a huge fan of his by any means but the people applauding his death is ridiculous. ... Jason Sapienza
•Lower the flags for Rush, a true American. ... Lynne Glenn
•Rest easy, Rush. ... Tony Smiley
