BACK TALK: Wolf's tax plan will hurt Pennsylvania

The following comments were among the more than 25 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Tuesday story headlined “Wolf pitches plan to boost worker training by taxing natural gas industry.”
•All he is is money hungry. ... Cindy Kernic-Rombold
•Tax more, spend more — it’s his motto. ... Mark Hartzell Sr.
•Sounds like a plan to end more jobs. ... Robert Smith
•Our entire state needs a overhaul. The fake Republicans need to go, and the Pelosi puppets need to go! ... Denise Goldblatt
•Tax the natural gas industry who will in turn pass the tax on to consumers via price increase approved by the utilities commission made up primarily of ex officials of the utility companies. ... James DiMuccio
•Tax, tax, tax. That’s all he does. Learn to budget. ... Sam Butera
•Trump said taxes would go up. Hooray for Biden. ... David Koch
•Tax and spend. ... Judy Craig Hull
•Why is it every time I read Wolf’s name the word ‘tax’ follows? Who actually voted for this guy? ... Amy Bylenok
•Taxing an industry does not encourage an industry to do business with a state, especially when they are already being taxed. Yet this guy actually believes that by raising taxes he can bring more business to this state. Shoot he is already increasing the taxes of people who live here. ... Stephen Tillia
•Governor Wolf is an idiot. Vote him out. ... Dale Simpson
•Wow, what a surprise. The natural gas industry will pack up and leave Pennsylvania. ... Shawn Courson
