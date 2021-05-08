Back Talk: Slow down, pay attention on 422

The following comments were among the more than 15 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Thursday story headlined “County asks for PennDOT attention to stretch of Route 422.”
•It’s a driver issue. People drive like a--holes, don’t pay attention, try to text and drive. Maybe if people would put their dang phones down, pay attention and stop driving like idiots then these things wouldn’t happen. ... Amanda Sarcinella
•How dare a man with wisdom, brains and intelligence blame the people? It’s definitely the road and those entrusted to maintain its fault. Doesn’t he realize this is 2021?? ... John Walega
•Make speed limit 45 and put on poles radar for speeding and get tickets in the mail. This would slow it down drastically. ... Towne Chemical
•Most of the accidents are driver error, not paying attention, and other such mistakes. Whats PennDOT going to do? County wasting time and money on the wrong issues as usual. Also, odd they never seemed this concerned until Shenango’s superintendent was involved in an accident. ... Josh Patterson
•No left turn into Dollar General would be a place to start. There is no turning lane going east. ... Nunzie Bonfield
•They need to slow down and pay attention. ... Mary Duncan
•Thank you Morgan (Boyd), Loretta (Spielvogel) and Dan (Vogler). ... Denise Palkovich
•There’s already a light there, what can PennDOT do? Rumble strips like before a toll? 24-hour traffic officer? People don’t pay attention. ... Charlie Hilyard
•The speed limit on that road isn’t high enough and honestly they should be asking to make it multi-lane. Especially by Sheetz where the traffic gets congested at that intersection mostly because of McClymonds trucks. ... Jacob Houk
•(in response to Jacob Houk) There are several different traffic warning options available the state can incorporate. ... Marlowe David
