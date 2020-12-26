The following comments were among the 115 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to Wednesday morning’s story from CNHI Harrisburg reporter John Finnerty headlined “Some defiant restaurants remain open despite indoor dining ban.”
•I like how they use the word “defiant.” Like they are a business trying to not close down because of stupid useless restrictions. Have you been to the malls and stores lately? They are packed... this target on restaurants and bars is an a--hole move and they should ALL defy it! ... Jennifer Heaney
•And as they rely on “voluntary compliance,” the ‘rona spreads. Time to start pulling licenses ... Ralph Moses
•Kudos to all who believe in freedom ..... The true patriots are you and I will continue to support those who believe in America and fight against these tyrants and sheep who try to persecute ... Christopher Shoemaker
•It’s not a conspiracy if it involves the government. However I hope several lawsuits arise against an overzealous over reach of government. Generally there are few health inspectors, you know, not in the time of COVID ... Terry Lynne Smith
•Good for them! They should remain open! Walmart is open along with all the other stores that are open. If you don’t want to go — don’t go! ... Deborah Vanasdale
•I’m happy they’re doing what they need to do to put food on their tables. We’re all not illegal immigrants who get free $1,800 stimulus handouts from the left, while we’re all left shutting down our businesses we spent decades building with our sweat and tears. The best the left can do for us American citizens is a laughable $600. God bless New Castle and all these businesses struggling to make the right decisions for their families, employees families and the community. ... Tim McClain
•People are trying to survive financially. ... Shawn Courson
•Hope they have a lot of insurance. ... Daniel Solomon
•New Castle News, you’re lucky your business is even open. You are nothing more then a copy and paste newspaper. ... Carl Visdeck
•It’s been suggested by ranking medical experts that bars and restaurants are NOT the ones responsible for the surge in COVID cases. It was ALL the other stores, big box stores, Walmart, etc. that are responsible!!! ... Cheryl Mitro
•Wow, imagine having freedom in a free country. Crazy. ... Christian Kauffman
