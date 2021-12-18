The following comments were among the more than 50 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Monday story headlined “Shenango Township to address 422-388 intersection.”
•What if everyone who drives through there reported a speed trap to their map app every time we pass through? Who cares if you don’t actually see a cop or anyone pulled over? Report it anyway, and it may just slow people down. At least it’s something we can do without waiting on the powers-that-be to fix it. Just a thought. ... Roberta Monsour
•So basically nothing is being done!? Lower the speed at this intersection! These trucks can’t slow down and they’re flying. ... Summer Pearce
•So after all the accidents there, they finally decide to do something when someone “important” gets hurt? ... Amy Fedor
•People need to pay attention and drive speed limit. Need to reduce the speed in that area too. ... Rayanna Parison
•Not hard — pull out of the ground the speed limit signs closest to the lights! People see those signs giving it extra gas not realizing how close the light is or if a line of traffic ahead of them causing them to jam on the brakes! ... Diane Berkebile
•People just not paying attention, that is the problem — always has been. Just more distractions these days. Phones, radios, conversations, kids not being seat buckled, pets not in crates — trucks and cars speed. All are also at fault but place the blame all the way around. Put police out there to enforce the speed. That might help. ... Beth Angiolelli
•So people like me who got rear-ended by other people were not important enough to get it changed. But because he is considered important it prompted a change? ... Megan Kohlmeyer
•There’s a natural optical illusion eastbound that causes most of the problem. Of course that’s just my opinion. ... Jeff Martin
•It’d be fairly easy to shorten that turning lane and extend the center turn lane in front of Dollar General. ... Herb Rodgers
•Take the light out and make it four lanes. It’s the only light on 422 between the Pilot truck stop and Cascade Street. Cars are never going to slow down. ... Scott Dominick
