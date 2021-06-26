The following comments were among the more than 20 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Tuesday story headlined “Suspect enters plea in infant death case,” regarding the disposition of accused killer Christopher Lee Kennedy.
•Apparently y’all didn’t read the story. Had he have not taken the plea he would have probably not even seen a sentence for the baby since that part could not even be proven. ... Daniel Price
•From reading the article it states the victim is immature. Wouldn’t she be about 18 now. Just wondering if he caused her such mental anguish that her mentality is younger that it should be. ... Gina Pennachio
•The helpless victim was shown no mercy, but the (alleged) killer gets another chance???? ... Joyce Spincic
•So he gets off the easy path? ... Linda Holland
•If you read the article, it sounds to me like the plea bargain was the best “deal” to get him YEARS in prison. A trial could have actually set him free, depending on what they could prove and not prove. ... Janet Antonio
•So at some point he can be released back into society? Is this a joke? ... Jennifer Heaney
• If you read the article it said the majority of the people on the jury were women and to get him the best deal possible was to take a plea. If he went up against the jury of women, the likelihood of him spending more time in jail was eminent so he took a plea deal instead because he’s a coward and a piece of trash. ... Renee Holsapfel
•So he gets three squares a day a bed to sleep in, visitors, etc. and our tax dollars are paying for this POS to live like so many others and gets to walk in a few years. I said it before. They all need to be put on an island fend for themselves like survivor and forget about them. ... Karen Newtzie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.