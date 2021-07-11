The following comments were among the more than 15 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Wednesday story headlined “Community mourns loss of impactful leader, school board member.”
•So heartbreaking, a huge loss! No matter the topic of conversation with Norman he always, always brought it to a personal level, ask about your family, children ... comment the most endearing words. That’s what I’ll remember most — his loving caring heart. RIP, Mr. Moses. ... Leslie Heinrich
•No one could tell a story as good as Norman. Never mattered how long it was till you saw Norman, he just picked up right where we last left conversation. Rest easy, Norman. You made an incredible difference. Love you and many smiles when I think of you. ... Eileen Hadgkiss
•He certainly did make a difference. Rest easy, Norman. ... Mauren Diaz
•He definitely was one of the great ones. There is no doubt he has his angel wings. ... Sissy Baxter
•RIP, Mr. Moses. It was an honor to know you, even if it was only for a short time. My deepest sympathy is being sent to his family and all those who loved him. The world and this city is absolutely a better place because of his efforts and example. ... Jessica Wiseman
•What a great human being. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on with all those he has touched! God bless his family and friends during this time. ... Nicole Hiler
•Sorry to hear this. He was a good man. ... Frank Ross
•Norm was such a legend. He was one of the kindest, most-caring human beings to ever live.
He will surely be missed! Thoughts and prayers to his family and everyone impacted by his loss. ... Will Koz
