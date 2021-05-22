The following comments were among the more than 50 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Saturday front-page editorial headlined “For a future worth having, vote yes on Home Rule.”
•This article is all assumption. The appointees will still be good old boys and adding two more councilmen would only increase the buddy system. Receivership is inevitable no matter what the politcos tell you. In any event, taxes will be raised no matter who rules! ... James DiMuccio
•After today’s poor decision to sell off the stormwater system, the city has no assets left, all that is left is debt. The sale was short-sighted. It may fix a problem or two now but what about next year? I have high hopes that Home Rule fails as it should and receivership comes into play. At least with that extreme of a move the corruption with be mostly gone (well as soon as Wolf is removed from office anyway). I had such high hopes for this city and it is extremely sad to see so many good people go down with the sinking ship. ... Danny Romanowski
•If we go into receivership, the state appoints a manager to come in and slice and dice all city services to what he feels is good for city residents. We will have no say! The only tax that can be raised under the state-appointed manager is property taxes. We will lose taxing authority and place the burden on property owners. That sums it up. We will no longer be able to levy a tax on city workers who live outside of the city. The city will lose over $3 million yearly from the start. I don’t want my property taxes going sky high to fix deficits of the city due to lack of other means of taxation. Before Home Rule charter can due anything, it must be put to a vote. I like Home Rule. Not some money manager from the state who thinks he knows whats best for us. Vote YES on Home Rule charter. ... George Ritter
•Get ready for more taxes! ... Mike Smeltzer
•You are misleading your readers. Home Rule will lead to more corruption than already exists. ... Chris Lloyd
•Interesting that the New Castle News ran a front-page story about supporting Home Rule. That is not news, that is an opinion that belongs on the editorial page. Seems like someone is trying to influence an election. ... John J. Orres. (Editor’s note: This editorial was marked as opinion and ran with an editor’s note explaining why it was placed on the front page.)
•I’m sorry, the last thing we need is seven council members for this city with declining population coupled with a council that doesn’t want to work with its mayor, who by the way was duly elected by the people for the people to represent the city of New Castle And, by the way, we were all very clear on his educational background to run this city. We don’t need to expand government seats. We need to lean out what is not useful anymore. Home Rule is more disastrous than what we are dealing with. Essentially it eliminates the need for a mayor at all and puts power into 7 reckless council members instead. ... Lori Anne Hamilton
