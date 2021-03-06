The following comments were among the more than 130 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Monday story headlined “Trump still holds firm grip on GOP in Pennsylvania.”
•I voted for him twice. I would never do it again. He disgraced the Presidency and the United States on Jan. 6. Terrible!!! ... Antonio Lepore
•Majority of New Castle voted for him, which shocks me. ... Lori Cisneros DeLillo
•Better find a new idol to worship. 45 is heading for the big house in NY. ... Beth Horgan Retort
•Idiots! All of them! ... Mary Vero Turner
•Too many RINOs in PA still. We need real patriots to stand up for our rights and freedoms the Democrats are trying to destroy. ... Dale Simpson
•At it again with the political posts just to make people fight and bring this community against each other even more. Why not post actual stories of things going on in our community? The election is over ... Let it go! ... Stephanie Reisker
•”MEDIA.” What a joke. ... LeeRoy Rhodes
•It’s not to change to the Demo-rats! It’s because the Republicans didn’t back our president when he needed them. The riots were staged by the liberals to make Trump look bad. ... Brian Ottaviani
•He lost PA big time. Maybe has a small following, that’s it ... nothing major. God bless, President Biden. ... Joseph Pepi Fleet
•Maybe they left the Republican Party because there are so many RINOs and the only party they consider themselves is the Patriot party. The in-office Republicans turned on their own. ... Jill Humbertson
•Shame on them for believing he was the reason for the insurrection. ... Chuck Rupert
•Where did they get that number? ... Karen Wigley Miller
•Insurrection? Are you kidding me? You mean guided tour of the Capitol? How many videos do you need to see showing the DC police opening the gates and letting people in. There were about 20 idiots out of thousands that acted up. Let’s compare the property damage of the BLM/Antifa “peaceful protests” BS and the “insurrection.” Do some journalism and look that up please. ... Lance Nimmo
•I have Always been behind my President Trump and always will be ... Bonnie Bechtol
•I will vote for him again. ... Dawn McCrumb.
