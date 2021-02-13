Back Talk: Impeachment trial has readers divided

The following comments were among the more than 30 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Tuesday story from the Associated Press headlined “Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens, first of former president.”
•That one filibustering lawyer and the other holding his hair on as he tipped his bottle? He tried to muddy the waters by twisting that an official out of office can’t be impeached. But Trump was impeached while in office. So moot point. ... Charmayne E. Bradley
•$2,000,000,000 damage in 2020 due to leftist riots, MANY injured and dead. Did you say jack? ... Art Carran
•Just another waste of our tax dollars! ... Kevin Patton
•Replace historic with “bull_ _ _ _.” ... Lance Nimmo
•If this is the precedent they want to set then let’s go after all the Democrats who have done the same exact thing, but actually made physical threats against the president and supporters. ... Stephen Tillia
•We can always count on the same four rumdums to impress us with their critical thinking skills on any New Castle News post. ... Samuel Ryan Smeltzer
•Not guilty!! ... Vivian Weaver
•Best president in many years!!! ... Doug Sallmen Jr.
•Anything they can do to waste taxpayer’s money and not have to do anything productive. ... Justin Blackburn
•Not guilty! ... Scott J. Cartwright
•Yeah, telling a group of cult-minded, easily manipulated idiots to march on the Capitol and fight like their lives depend on it, while pushing lies and conspiracies makes him innocent. (Shut up), he’s guilty and needs to be held accountable for his crimes. ... Joe Krull
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.