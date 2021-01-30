The following comments were among the more than 100 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Monday story from the Associated Press titled “Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment”
•The democrats could care less. ... Mary Ann Lucas Evanoski
•And what is to prevent him from coming into power again? Are we really gonna let history repeat itself? Anytime authoritarians have lost power they always attempt to come back, and they come back with a vengeance. ... Danielle Puzio McCommons
•There is a temptation to move on and not bother with impeachment. The problem with doing that, however, is that it sets precedence for any future president that there are no consequences to their behavior. ... Barb George Pezze
•If the Republicans don’t convict Trump then that is the end of GOP. That would be bad for country because we need a choice that two parties provide. ... David Meyer
•Gutlessness from Pa. ... Nettie Deitch
•You people need to wake up and see what’s really going on. Biden just made my husband’s meds go up, gas is already rising and he made a lot of people lose their jobs. Also about this COVID thing now that president Trump is out it’s OK to open restaurants. Don’t you see you’re all being played? ... Dorothy Claypoole
•Trump didn’t put the people first — over 400,000 dead. ... Don Magno
•Hold the fascist accountable. Imagine if it had been a Dem pulling these atrocities, y’all would want blood. ... Joe Krull
•Thinly veiled attempt to ensure he doesn’t run again. I’d be afraid of him too if I lined my pockets from back door deals paid for by the American people. ... Dan Rice
•After everything that’s happened and there are people still on his side... I just can’t. ... Samantha Colucci
•Trump is the poster child for impeachment! He incited a riot that left five people dead. He incited people to overthrow our government. He stood back and did nothing while the rioters were determined to do harm to VP Pence. ... Beth Horgan Retort
•Wasting our time and our money. ... Raymond Zimmerman
•Because he didn’t. Only a fool could sit and watch his address to the nation and believe otherwise. ... Mark Mielke
•You idiots do realize they can’t remove him from an office he has already left. ... Mary Peluso
•Spineless when he was in, spineless with him out. ... Tracie Jones
•Didn’t work the first and now just wasting tax payer’s money. Start the impeachment of the guy in there now since he shouldn’t have ever been in office. ... Rick Stewart
•Biden is calling for unity. Does he really think this is how you go about it? He and his party have been on this witch hunt for the past four years, plus the millions of tax payers dollars being wasted. Why don’t you put the American people first? ... Ronald Hudach
