The following comments were among the more than 30 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Tuesday story headlined “Popovich, Miller plead guilty, sentenced in teen homicides.” Caden Popovich will serve an aggregate of 16 to 35 years and Dohnavin Miller 14 to 28 years in state correctional institutions after they plead guilty to two counts each of first-degree voluntary manslaughter.
•Let me see if I have this straight. There were four teenagers running around with guns, and you all don’t see a problem with that? ... James Call
•He was always a rotten seed, even from the beginning. ... Brandon Trott
•I do not understand why they let these criminals plea to a lessor charge. ... Maureen Salmen
•The ultimate evil. ... Ron Dominicis
•How is this guy smiling about this? ... Shawn Bailey
•This is a sad situation for everyone — no one wins. I hurt for the families of everyone. No one raises their sons to be killers. ... Erna Gillest-Miller
•That’s not even close to enough time for these two heartless young men. They will suffer in prison and then in hell. Justice has been served. ... Christina Circle
•Pure evil, should have gotten life. ... Katie Razzano
•Hope they rot. You killed my friend! They got arrested on my birthday and we finally got justice for you, Cam. Rest in peace. I will never forget you. Truly a light in this world that was taken way too soon. ... Jess Worek
•They both should have gotten life. ... Nick Paglialong
•The fact that people like this exist disgusts me. ... Justin York
