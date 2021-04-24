The following comments were among the more than 70 posted to The News’ Facebook page in response to a Saturday story headlined “City police enforcing ATV, dirt bike measure.”
•Good, now maybe we won’t have tracks in our yard. They want to ride them on the road, fine. But it’s pretty ignorant to go through someone’s yard. ... Lisa Fitzgerald
•About time!!! These fools ripping up and down streets needs to stop before someone gets killed. I see little kids 9, 10 years old flying up and down streets all the time. Crazy. ... William Hiler
•Get off my lawn!! ... Barton Scott
•I see them every day on my street. I sold my quad from having it impounded multiple times even though I rode outside the city. It’s just what they feel like doing for the month I guess. ... Bryan Champion
•You guys are OK with kids sitting inside getting fat and playing video games too, right? I feel bad for my son growing up in a world where people call the cops on him for riding a go cart or dirt bike down the road! You people ought to be ashamed of yourselves. ... Andrew Bibaud
•Maybe if the city wouldn’t let the roads get so bad that you can’t even drive your car on them then we wouldn’t need to use ATVs and dirt bikes. ... Tyler Bender
•What about golf carts and people riding lawn mowers for transportation to bars and other yards to party? ... Patty McCollums-Barber
•It’s about time...They think they rule the road. ... Pam Crews
•Let’s see if they actually follow through. Too many phone calls about people on ATV’s in my neighborhood. Some have done damage to yards, almost getting hit. I’ve seen toddlers being held by the operator while being on the streets WITHOUT EITHER PERSONS WEARING HELMETS. ... Jeremy Maier
•See them every day on West Washington Street flying down the street. ... Mary Dominick
•Out in Neshannock too on Mitchell Road. They’ve been doing it for years. The police just are never around. ... Kathy Montgomery
•Whatever happened to the money from the new law (old now) that requires license plates and registration? That money was suppose to be used to make more riding opportunities in the state? Don’t see them using much of it around here. ... Lori Szewczyk
